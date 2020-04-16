KEYSER, W.Va. — WVU Medicine Potomac Valley Hospital has a COVID-19 drive-thru testing site.
The temporary site allows the hospital to meet the urgent needs of the community while the emergency department continues to serve those who require immediate medical attention and treatment.
Drive-thru testing is located at the Seneca Lane Modular Building parking lot across the street from the main hospital.
Only symptomatic patients — those experiencing fever, cough, chills or shortness of breath — with a valid order from a licensed practitioner will be tested.
Patients will be scheduled appointment times by their practitioner, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Pediatric patients ages 5 and older are able to receive testing at the site.
After testing for COVID-19, patients are encouraged to follow the recommendations of their practitioner until they receive their results.
Patients are recommended to return to their home and self-quarantine until their results are available and/or contact the ordering practitioner for further instruction.
Orders for testing other than COVID-19 cannot be performed at this site.
