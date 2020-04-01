Drivers asked to be on the lookout

CUMBERLAND — With 13 species of turtle in West Virginia, the most well-known is the Eastern box turtle.
Box turtles are on the move now that spring has arrived and are a familiar sight in backyards and along hiking trails. The reptiles get their name from their hinged shell, which consists of a dome-like carapace and hinged underbelly that lets the turtle close its shell any time it feels threatened.
“It’s a really unique defense mechanism and it makes it really hard for predators to actually get to them,” said Lauren Cole, a naturalist at Chief Logan State Park.
While their shells protect them from the usual forest predator, traffic-related injuries and death is a concern for box turtles. Drivers are asked to remove turtles from the road and place them in the direction they were traveling if they can do so safely.
Box turtles can live for more than 100 years, though most usually don’t live longer than 30 or 40 years.
