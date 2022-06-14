CUMBERLAND — With regional temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s, AAA is reminding drivers of the dangers of heat. Every nine days, across the United States, a child dies while unattended in a hot car. It only takes a few minutes for a car to heat up and become deadly to a child or pet left inside.
“In the summer heat, a vehicle’s interior can reach lethal temperatures very quickly, essentially creating an oven, causing a child’s internal organs to shut down if left unattended inside,” said Ragina C. Ali, manager of public and government affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic. “Young children should never be left alone in a vehicle under any circumstances. The same is true for pets. Make it a routine to look twice and check the back seat before you leave and lock the car. If you have to put a reminder note on your dashboard, an alarm on your phone or a stuffed animal in the front seat to remember to take a child out of the car, do it.”
Studies have shown about 56% of child hot car deaths were caused by adults forgetting the children and 26% of victims were playing in an unattended vehicle. Heat stroke is the leading cause of non-crash-related fatalities for children 14 and younger.
A child’s body heats up three to five times faster than an adult’s body so a child can die of heat stroke on a 72-degree day.
A car can heat up by 20 degrees in as little as 10 minutes and become deadly. On a 95-degree day, a car can heat up to over 180 degrees.
The seats can reach 162 degrees and at 104 degrees, internal organs start to shut down.
Animals are also at risk. Leaving them in a vehicle can have deadly consequences. Animals left in hot cars can face irreversible organ damage, heat stroke and brain damage.
Animals are at a more severe rate of risk when they have factors like young or old age, obesity, poor heart/lung conditioning, are a short-nosed, flat-faced breed or have a thick hair coat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.