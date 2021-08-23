CUMBERLAND — With students beginning to head back to school — many for the first time in more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic — Maryland State Police and the Maryland Center For School Safety are stressing school bus safety for motorists.
In a typical school year, more than 600,000 Maryland students ride school buses. Troopers are reminding motorists to be on alert for school buses and not to ignore the red flashing lights when a bus is stopped. Those caught breaking the law can be given a $570 fine and a three-point penalty on their driver’s license.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, from 2009 to 2018, 249 children were killed in school transportation-related crashes: 52 were occupants of school transportation vehicles, 92 were occupants of other vehicles, 100 were pedestrians, four were pedal cyclists and one was another nonoccupant. More school-age pedestrians were killed from 6 to 8 a.m. and from 3 to 4 p.m. than any other hour of the day, according to the NHTSA.
Overall, 1,207 people of all ages were killed between 2009 and 2018 in school transportation-related crashes. Of those, 208 were pedestrians, according to the NHTSA.
The Maryland Center for School Safety encourages Marylanders to:
• Pay attention when driving, especially in school zones and during school bus stops.
• Stop when a bus stops; it is illegal to pass a school bus with its red lights flashing and stop-arm extended when it has stopped to load or unload students.
• Maintain a clear line of sight when operating a motor vehicle or walking near moving vehicles.
• Don’t expect children to behave as you would when around the bus area and maintain a safe distance from school buses at all times.
