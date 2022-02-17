CUMBERLAND — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced that it will allow adaptive driving beams on vehicles sold in the United States in an effort to reduce traffic crashes that happen at night with 75% of pedestrian fatalities happening in the dark.
AAA research has demonstrated the inadequacy of headlights used on most U.S. vehicles and, given the compelling findings, federal lawmakers have updated U.S. headlight standards for the first time in decades.
“Driving at night carries the highest fatality rate for both drivers and pedestrians,” said Ragina Ali, spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic. “Given the sharp increase in fatalities on U.S. roadways — especially pedestrian fatalities — the updated headlight standards will literally be a lifesaving improvement.”
According to an NHTSA report released earlier this month, U.S. traffic fatalities were up 12% during the first nine months of 2021 compared to the same time period in 2020. That’s the highest number of fatalities during the first nine months of the year since 2006 and the highest yearly increase in NHTSA’s reporting history.
AAA automotive engineering research previously showed that the halogen headlights found on most U.S. vehicles fail to safely light unlit roadways at speeds above 40 mph. The headlights do not give drivers enough time to see, react and brake to avoid a pedestrian or object in the roadway.
To the contrary, a study of the adaptive driving beam headlights found on European vehicles determined that they are far better — increasing roadway lighting by as much as 86% when compared to the U.S. low-beam headlights. The new headlights use switching technology to shine more light on areas in and around the road without reducing visibility for drivers in other vehicles.
