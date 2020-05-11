For the Cumberland Times-News
OAKLAND — Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, Garrett County government has been hard at work to continue to offer as many services as possible to the public.
Most departments have been at normal capacity and are adjusting processes to limit exposure and follow social distancing guidelines.
To help the public, a secure dropbox has been installed at the front entrance of the courthouse.
The box will easily receive a legal-sized deed from the attorney/title company offices.
Payments and paperwork for taxes, water and sewer payments, animal licenses, liquor licenses, business licenses, building permits, ATV permits, trash permits and deeds should be placed in an envelope with a check with account number and remittance form.
Items will be retrieved by county staff at least once per business day and payments will be applied to the prior business day.
Call 301-334-1965 or 301-334-1945 with questions.
