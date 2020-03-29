CUMBERLAND — Allegany County Public Schools early college students will begin or resume completion of their Allegany College of Maryland spring semester college courses March 30 via an online platform.
This includes P-TECH students who are taking college courses through ACM for the spring semester.
Students are encouraged to check their ACM email accounts and Brightspace for information from their teacher.
If a student does not hear from an early college teacher, contact the appropriate ACPS content supervisor: social studies/psychology, George.brown@acpsmd.org; English/literature/speech, Kathryn.buskirk@acpsmd.org; mathematics/statistics, Stephen.thompson@acpsmd.org; science, Eric.vanslyke@acpsmd.org; P-TECH cybersecurity, Melissa.kaye@acpsmd.org; and computer science, Joseph.Brewer@acpsmd.org.
Students without internet access or those who need assistance regarding course content or other information should email their early college teacher or contact the content supervisor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.