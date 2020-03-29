CUMBERLAND — Allegany County Public Schools early college students will begin or resume completion of their Allegany College of Maryland spring semester college courses March 30 via an online platform.

This includes P-TECH students who are taking college courses through ACM for the spring semester.

Students are encouraged to check their ACM email accounts and Brightspace for information from their teacher.

If a student does not hear from an early college teacher, contact the appropriate ACPS content supervisor: social studies/psychology, George.brown@acpsmd.org; English/literature/speech, Kathryn.buskirk@acpsmd.org; mathematics/statistics, Stephen.thompson@acpsmd.org; science, Eric.vanslyke@acpsmd.org; P-TECH cybersecurity, Melissa.kaye@acpsmd.org; and computer science, Joseph.Brewer@acpsmd.org.

Students without internet access or those who need assistance regarding course content or other information should email their early college teacher or contact the content supervisor.

