Earth Day at Rocky Gap State Park
ROCKY GAP — Rocky Gap State Park will celebrate Earth Day with Food for Thought on April 23 from 1 to 3 p.m. in the day use area.
Park staff will have stations set up to learn how to grow your own sustainable food source, even in small spaces. Participants will leave with a starter veggie and starter plant for native pollinators.
A Scavenger Hunt on April 30 at 1 p.m. will take place at the Touch of Nature Trail.
Join the park naturalist to find items on the scavenger hunt in the park. Suitable for children under 10 with less than 1 mile of hiking on various terrains.
Call 301-722-1480 for additional information or to register.
