CUMBERLAND — The Easter Bunny will be at the McCoury Stage on the downtown mall April 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to visit with children and pose for photos. The first 300 kids will receive an Easter goodie bag.
Chalk It Up to Civility: A Community Collaboration will kick off at 10:30 a.m. Participants use sidewalk chalk to create messages and works of art to express shared positive values. The first 100 families will receive a free chalk kit.
Outdoor art activities will be offered at the Allegany Arts Council at 9 N. Centre Street. Will Harken, an indie-pop musician and music producer, will perform during the event.
Participants can walk a chalked Civility Trail from Baltimore Street to Canal Place. The Canal Place Preservation & Development Authority will provide chalk kits near the festival grounds.
For more information, contact Renee Mason at rmason@alleganycountylibrary.info or Melinda Kelleher at melinda.kelleher@cumberlandmd.gov.
