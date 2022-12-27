CUMBERLAND — A local group of Eastern Orthodox Christians recently started providing divine liturgy services for those who are already Orthodox and for those who are seeking to learn more about the ancient faith. Services will be offered the first Saturday of each month at 10 a.m. at Emmanuel Episcopal Church on Washington Street beginning Jan. 7. Until the local group grows enough to warrant moving into its own church building, members have benefited from the generosity of donated space at area churches.
Local Orthodox Christians must travel more than 65 miles to worship at the nearest parishes in Hagerstown, Altoona, Johnstown or Morgantown.
In the late 1980s and early 1990s, there was a strong attempt to found a mission Orthodox church in Cumberland. The economic situation adversely affected the development of an established mission and it was disbanded. In the summer of 2022, several local Orthodox reached out to Father Dennis Buck as the serving priest for the mission station in the 1990s.
He serves St. Catherine Orthodox Church in Hagerstown and was willing to come to Cumberland after receiving approval from the diocese. Together with Deacon Anthony Payne, Tonsured Reader Andrew Podolak and a small group of core Orthodox faithful, the church started having divine liturgy in November.
The Orthodox faith traces its origins back to the earliest spread of Christianity from the Apostles as they went out into the world to share the gospel. Eastern Orthodoxy is an umbrella term shared by Orthodox Christians from various countries around the world.
To learn more in general about Orthodox Christianity, visit www.orthodoxintro.org and the Youtube channel Patristix. For additional information, contact SaintNick325@protonmail.com or Brent at 301-697-1070 or Deacon Anthony at 617-820-6659.
