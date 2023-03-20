GRANTSVILLE — New Germany State Park will host the seventh annual EGGstreme Easter Egg Hunt on April 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event is designed for families to experience the outdoors together and will feature more than 5,000 eggs hidden along 10 miles of trails within the park and will involve hiking on trails with various difficulty ratings (some may not be suitable for small children). All children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian throughout the activity.
Families can register at the Lake House at 403 McAndrews Hill Road, Grantsville, at any time during the event.
Candy and prizes will be awarded only to those who are registered and return their eggs while supplies last. A maximum of 25 eggs per family may be collected.
Families should dress appropriately for hiking and bring their own necessities, such as drinking water and Easter baskets. Trail maps will be provided. Snacks and drinks will be available for purchase.
The event is sponsored by the Friends of New Germany State Park, a nonprofit volunteer organization dedicated to supporting the park. Donations are welcome. For questions or to get involved as a volunteer, call 301-895-5453.
