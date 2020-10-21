Electric vehicle charging station in place at Allegany College of Maryland

CUMBERLAND — Potomac Edison, a FirstEnergy company, recently installed and commissioned an electric vehicle charging station at the main Allegany College of Maryland campus on Willowbrook Road.
The unit is the fifth of 59 stations planned in Maryland as part of the company’s EV Driven program, a five-year Maryland Public Service Commission-approved pilot program designed to benefit the state’s environment by reducing auto emissions and support Maryland’s goal to reach 300,000 zero emission vehicles on the road by 2025.
The ACM unit is located in the parking lot near the Thomas Welcome Center and College Library. Installed by ChargePoint, Potomac Edison’s vendor, the unit is designed to accommodate two electric vehicles for simultaneous charging and capable of delivering eight to 24 miles of range per hour of charging. The current charging rate for the Level 2 charging station at ACM is 16 cents per kilowatt-hour.
“With thousands of students and visitors to its main campus, Allegany College of Maryland is an ideal location for a public electric vehicle charging station,” said James A. Sears Jr., president of FirstEnergy’s Maryland Operations. “We are pleased to add this location to our growing network of EV stations in Western Maryland and appreciate the school’s partnership on this installation.”
Electric vehicles offer a clean, efficient alternative to gasoline-powered vehicles, averaging as low as one-third the cost-per-mile of gasoline. EV driving range can vary from about 80 miles up to 280 miles, depending on battery capacity. The Level 2 and DC Fast Charging stations like the ChargePoint model at ACM help make electric vehicle charging easy and accessible and reduce range anxiety (how far one can drive in an EV before running out of charge). Owners of electric vehicles may download the ChargePoint app or visit FirstEnergy’s website to locate similar universal or Telsa-specific charging stations.
ACM applied to host the station in 2020 through a simple application process. David Jones, the college’s vice president of Advancement and Community Relations noted that, “The stations are available to everyone, whether you’re passing through our region or you need a charge while attending an in-person class. Our site seemed like a natural fit for the program given our location near Interstate 68 and our availability of parking spaces in a secure, well-lit environment.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.