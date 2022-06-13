FROSTBURG — Frostburg Elks Lodge 470 held its annual Flag Day ceremony on June 14. In 1908, the BPO Elks Grand Lodge designated by resolution June 14 as Flag Day, making its observance mandatory by every lodge. Allegiance to the flag is a requirement of every member.
Officers of the Elks, led by Exalted Ruler Nick Costello conducted the ceremony with music performed by the Frostburg Arion Band and assisted by members of Boy Scouts and Webelos from Troop and Pack 24, Frostburg American Legion Color Guard and members of Frostburg Police.
The National Elks organization prompted President Woodrow Wilson to recognize the observance of Flag Day, which led to a proclamation on May 30, 1916. But it was not until 1949 when President Harry Truman, a member of the Elks, signed an Act of Congress designating June 14 as National Flag Day.For more information on the Frostburg Elks Lodge, call 301-689-6470 or email frostburgelks@gmail.com.
