FROSTBURG — Frostburg Elks Lodge 470 encourages all residents of Allegany County to fly the United States flag on June 14 to celebrate national Flag Day. The BPO Elks organization has celebrated Flag Day since 1908 when the BPO Elks Grand Lodge designated by resolution June 14 as Flag Day.
National Flag Day got its start when the National Elks organization prompted President Woodrow Wilson to recognize the order’s observance of Flag Day, which led to a proclamation on May 30, 1916. But it wasn’t until 1949 when President Harry Truman, a member of the Elks, signed an act of Congress designating June 14 of each year as as a day of national observance for the symbol of thecountry.
The Elks reminds the community that when a flag has become torn and weathered, the U.S. Flag Code states, “The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.” Members of the community who own worn flags can drop them off at the Frostburg Elks Lodge to be disposed of properly.
Observance of Flag Day is mandatory by every Elks Lodge and allegiance to the flag is a requirement of every member.
