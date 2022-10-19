FROSTBURG — Frostburg Elks Lodge 470 participates in the Elks National Foundation Most Valuable Student Scholarship Program and invites any interested area high school senior to apply.
Scholarship applications are completed at elks.org/scholars or enf.elks.org/MVS and must be submitted by Nov. 14. Applications from local students are judged at the national level and forwarded to the local lodge for judging. One local student is selected to receive a $500 scholarship. The top three local students are forwarded to the district and possibly the state and national Elks organization for consideration.
Each of the seven districts in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Elks Association awards a $1,500 scholarship to the top male and female. Statewide, the top male and female students will receive $3,000 each. The second highest male and female will receive $2,000 each. In order, numbers five to 15 will each receive $1,500, regardless of gender.
The 20 top national finalists participate in a Leadership Weekend in April in Chicago and are awarded scholarships ranging from $20,000 to $50,000. The remaining 480 runners-up will receive $4,000 scholarships.
The Elks National Foundation also offers 300, four-year, $4,000 Elks Legacy Scholarships that are limited to children and grandchildren of Elks. The Frostburg Ladies of the Elks awards a $500 scholarship open to Mountain Ridge High seniors with applications to be available at the school counselors office after Jan. 15, 2023.
For more information, contact rob.rephan@verizon.net.
