CUMBERLAND — Auditions for Charles Busch’s “Psycho Beach Party” will be held April 24 from 7 to 9 p.m. and April 25 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Embassy Theatre, 49 Baltimore St.
Young adult or teen roles include four males and three females; adults roles are available for one male and two females.
“Psycho Beach Party” is a manic party mix of 1950s psychological thrillers and ‘60s beach movies. The story focuses on Chicklet Forrest, a 16-year-old tomboy who’s desperate to be part of the in-crowd of Malibu Beach surfers. She’s the typical American girl, except she has multiple personalities.
All roles are available. The play contains vulgar language and same-sex relationships. Cross gender casting is possible for many roles.
The next upcoming show, “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” a play by Dale Wasserman from the novel by Ken Kesey, opens May 14. Call 240-362-7183 for reservations or information.
