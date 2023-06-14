CUMBERLAND — The Embassy Theatre presents the eclectic pop music and original tunes of Slice Girlz on June 17. The band consists of Dawn Custer as Flighty Slice, Ron Frazier as Home Slice and Andrea C. Moore, Psycho Slice.
Opening act will be Levi Custer at 7 p.m. with his solo release, “Lizard Man,” for its public world premiere.
Patrons must be 21 or older with ID unless accompanied by an adult. A cash bar will be available.
Auditions for “Missing Marisa” by John Patrick Shanley will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Production dates are Sept. 14-17 and 21-24 alongside “Kissing Christine,” another Shanley one act.
The role for Terry is for a person in his late 20s to early 30s, quick to frustration and curiosity, casually dressed but wears his clothes well. The role for Eli has been cast.
Terry and Eli are friends with a woman in common: Marisa. Marisa was Eli’s wife. Then she ran off with Terry. Now she has abandoned Terry as well. Terry comes to Eli’s apartment looking for Marisa. The two men circle each other, combative and vulnerable. Eli wants friendship. Terry just wants Marisa back. Neither man can get what he wants.
Auditions will be walk-in. Email taber.robinette13@gmail.com for audition sides.
Auditions for “Kissing Christine” will be held June 24 during the same time slot.
Roles include Larry, awkward and nervous; Christine, kind and open-minded; and their server, oblivious to her oversharing.
Larry and Christine meet at a Thai restaurant for dinner for a first date. A couple of years before, she fell and landed on her head. Larry is married and has two children. His wife and he are having terrible problems.
Two people who, through different kinds of trauma, have disconnected from the flow of life. In this play, they help each other by deeply talking to each other. And finally, they reconnect with something vital through a kiss.
Send an email to Tyler Gilks at tylermg1993@gmail.com to request a 30-minute audition appointment.
The Embassy is located at 49 Baltimore St. For more information, call 240-362-7183 or visit embassytheatrecorp.org or embassytheatrecumberland on Facebook.
