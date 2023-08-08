CUMBERLAND — As part of the Western Maryland Shakespeare Festival, the Embassy Theatre, in conjunction with the Cumberland Theatre, will present “Courting or Henry V Part 2.0,” a new play by Hay Nonny Moose.
The play will be performed at the Embassy Theatre, 49 Baltimore St., Aug. 10-12 and 17-19 at 8 p.m. Matinees will be performed Aug. 13 and 20 at 2 p.m.
The play is an Elizabethan battle-of-the-sexes farce that can be described as a work written by Shakespeare who teamed up with the Marx Brothers, Monty Python and Mel Brooks, according to producer Scott J. Riley. It tells the tale of Henry V, who has traveled to the castle of Lady Mary Moore to tell her of her husband’s death on the battlefield. While at the castle, the king loses the key to his newly-wed queen’s chastity belt. Chaos erupts as the entire household searches for the key, and in the process, several love interests evolve.
The show is under the direction of Mark Ashby, well-known in the area with the group Acting Out for Good. Thomas Kifer serves as stage manager, with Danise Whitlock as costume designer. Assisting with vocal music and choreography are Mikayla Dodge and Ellen McDaniel Weissler, respectively.
In addition to Kevin Shreve as King Henry V and Aurora Maloney as Queen Catherine of Valois, the cast features several familiar faces in the area: Lura Thompson, Adam Swayne, Keith Taylor, Garrett Webb, Emily Kenney, Sawyer Jenkins, Kirk Squires, Teresa, Norris, Tom Vogtman, Thomas Kifer, Danise Whitlock, Carrie Andrews, Katelynn Lahman and Riley.
The play will be performed with one intermission and is appropriate for mature audiences, as there is much adult humor. Tickets may be purchased in advance online at www.courting.live, by calling the Embassy Theatre box office at 240-362-7183 or by visiting the theater website, http://embassytheatrecorp.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.