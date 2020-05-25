CUMBERLAND — The Embassy Theatre and some of its favorite performers are getting together for a “Legend a Day” during the entire month of June as a virtual fundraiser. A new performer will be featured every day and donations can be made at https://embassytheatrecorp.org/donations.
Legends will feature performances by Elvis Presley, Sonny and Cher, Freddy Mercury, Stevie Nicks, Amy Winehouse, Rowan Atkinson, Judy Garland, Bobby Vinton, Mama Cass, Lady GaGa, Loretta Lynn, Carole King, The Blues Brothers and The Flintstones. Visit the Embassy Theatre’s Facebook Page at embassytheatrecumberland.
The Embassy’s theatrical season will begin July 10 with “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.” Tickets will be available for a live stream of the July 11 performance. Rounding out the season will be “Peter and the Starcatcher,” opening Sept. 18, local author Shane Riggs’ “Confessions From the Ladies Room” starting Nov. 6 and “Junie B.’s Essential Survival Guide to School” beginning Dec. 4.
