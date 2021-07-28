CUMBERLAND — When patrons enter the Embassy Theatre for the July 31 Legends of Comedy fundraiser, they will find 100 new seats purchased with grant money from the Maryland State Arts Council, Allegany Arts Council, Community Trust Foundation and the city of Cumberland. The premium curved fabric-upholstered collapsible chairs can be configured in different arrangements to accommodate shows and events.
Saturday’s fundraiser at 8 p.m. features Embassy actors’ classic comedic acts. In August, the Embassy will produce Arthur Miller’s classic American play “All My Sons,” directed by Denise Adams.
Local comic Tate Griffen will showcase 10 comedians for two back-to-back performances Sept. 10. Also in September, the Embassy will collaborate with Acting Out for Good to bring Thornton Wilder’s classic American play “Our Town” to the stage, directed by Dana Bridges. Events coming in the fall are “Little Shop of Horrors,” “The Queen of Queen City Pageant,” “The Misfit Players,” “Confessions from the Ladies Room,” “The Golden Gays” Christmas special and “A Wicked Christmas Carol.”
Tickets can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com.
For more information, contact the Embassy Theatre at 240-362-7183, embassytheatre@atlanticbbn.net or visit www.embassytheatrecorp.org.
