Embassy Theatre presenting 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest,' a livestream event

CUMBERLAND — The Embassy Theatre will present a virtual production of “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” livestreamed to Facebook via Zoom on July 11 at 8 p.m.
Viewers may log in 10 minutes prior to that.
Adapted for the stage by Dale Wasserman and based on Ken Kesey’s novel of the same name, “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” is a tale following Randle Patrick McMurphy, an inmate who gets transferred for evaluation from a prison farm to a mental institution.
Under the assumption that the institution will be a less restrictive environment, McMurphy prepares to spend the last few months of his sentence playing cards and relaxing. Unbeknownst to him, Nurse Ratched runs the psychiatric ward with an iron fist.
She keeps her patients cowed through abuse, medication and sessions of electroconvulsive therapy.
The production is directed by Timothy Bambara and stars Brian Tucker (R.P. McMurphy), Simone B. Morrison (Nurse Ratched) and Kevin Shreve (Chief Bromden). Additional cast and production members include Mike Bambara, Sawyer Jenkins, Karl Glocker, Matt Armentrout, Stephen Gumtz, Whitney O’Haver, Tawney Jenkins, Danise Whitlock, George D. Brown, Dannagale Acord, Hayden Davis, Ryan Marvin, Kylie High, Victoria Mann (stage manager) and Caitlin Weems (assistant director).
“The artistic team of ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’ is excited to try something never before done by the Embassy, a live performance on Zoom!,” said Bambara. “While the challenges of COVID-19 have limited our ability to be on stage this July, we are thrilled that we have found a medium to deliver this American classic to our audience this summer. Our intention is to produce and stage the play fully in May 2021; however, we have all had to think outside the box in 2020 and we are certainly proud to present an experimental Zoom performance for our audiences.”
To purchase tickets, go to the website https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-flew-over-the-cuckoos-nest-tickets-98247279257. Once a ticket is purchased the patron will be given a link to access a private event on Facebook that they will join the evening of the show.
For more information, call the Embassy at 240-362-7183.
