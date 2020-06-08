CUMBERLAND — The Embassy Theatre has been selected by the Maryland State Arts Council to receive $4,000 in emergency grant funding to defray income lost due to canceled programming during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Awards totaling $1 million have been approved by the council for 64 arts organizations and 61 independent artists in the state. The Embassy is the only recipient of emergency arts funds in Allegany County.
“The arts are an important economic generator in Maryland, but they are also vital to our quality of life and rich culture,” Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly M. Schulz said. “It was important to support Maryland’s artists and arts organizations through this challenging time as the strength of our creative community will help in our overall recovery efforts and ensure Maryland remains one of the best places to experience the arts.”
A portion of the funding comes from a $467,900 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. Additional funding comes from MSAC’s annual appropriation from the state.
“I am very grateful for this support from MSAC,” said Embassy Executive Director Jerard Puckett. “This will help ensure the Embassy can continue through these difficult times.”
The Embassy Theatre Corp. is a not-for-profit, tax-exempt organization charged with maintaining the 1930s Embassy Theatre building as a venue for the performing arts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.