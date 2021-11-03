Embassy to throw 90th Birthday Bash
CUMBERLAND — The Embassy Theatre will celebrate its 90th Birthday Bash with a two-day event beginning Nov. 12.
The theater was built in 1931 and showed its first movie, ”Flying High” with Bert Lahr and Charlotte Greenwood, in November of that year.
The party kicks off at 7:30 p.m. with eight standup comedians from the mid-Atlantic region. Join host and comic Cory Bush and enjoy routines from Matt Brown, Chad Beadle, Don Jon, Law, Anthony Wright and Tate Griffen.
On Nov. 13, Project Blue and Ted & Company will perform live music. Project Blue features Brian Tucker on bass; vocals by Jim Corley; Tim Wilhelm, guitar; Al Hall, keyboard; and Craig Miller, drums. Vocalist and guitar player Ted McGreevy will open with Joseph Spangler, also on guitar and vocals, A.C. Moore on bass and Jeff Sears on percussion.
VIP tickets include preferred seating, photo ops after the shows, a free cakepop and some surprise perks.
For reservations, call 240-362-7183.
