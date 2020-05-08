CUMBERLAND — Allegany County has been awarded funds made available through the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.
The program was appropriated supplemental funds to respond to the COVID-19 impact on communities. Allegany County will receive $35,045 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs. The county also has been awarded $49,964 to respond to the impact of COVID-19.
The selection was made by a national board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from the American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federation of North America; The Salvation Army; and United Way Worldwide.
A local board made up of United Way of Allegany County, Associated Charities of Cumberland Inc., Allegany County government, Union Rescue Mission, Allegany County Department of Social Services, Salvation Army, Villa Maria of Mountain Maryland, Local Management Board, the Jewish community and the American Red Cross will determine how the funds are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies.
Agencies chosen to receive funds must be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government, be eligible to receive federal funds, have an accounting system, practice nondiscrimination, have demonstrated the capacity to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs and if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board.
Allegany County has distributed emergency food and shelter funds previously with Interfaith Community Pantry Inc., Frostburg Food Pantry, Salvation Army, Family Crisis Resource Center, LaVale United Methodist Church Pantry, Allegany College of Maryland Foundation and Associated Charities of Cumberland.
To apply for funds, contact deanna.clark@maryland.gov. The deadline for applications to be received is May 18 at 4 p.m.
