CUMBERLAND — Allegany College of Maryland, Frostburg State University and Garrett College will receive federal funding under the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund with half of the money to provide direct assistance to students who are facing emergency expenses.
The remaining funds will be usable for a wider range of costs, upon further guidance from the Department of Education.
Frostburg State University will receive an allocation of $3,925,040; ACM, $1,494,165; and Garrett College, $504,992.
Through the CARES Act, Maryland also received $742 million for hospitals, $15.6 million for community health centers and $48 million to local governments.
Separately, $17.1 million in Centers for Disease Control and Prevention funding is earmarked through the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act to support the Maryland health system.
