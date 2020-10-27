CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Department of Human Services is urging residents who may need help paying their utility bills to seek assistance before a shutoff is allowed to occur.
Utility companies can start issuing termination notices for those customers in arrears, informing them that the earliest turn-offs will begin on Nov. 15. Affected customers will have 45 days from the date of a termination notice to seek a payment plan or energy assistance.
“We are acutely aware of the financial impact that COVID-19 has had on many of our fellow citizens,” said Bill Freeman, director of the Office of Home Energy Programs. “And in these most trying of circumstances, we want to place solution-oriented possibilities at the forefront. We encourage affected Marylanders to take advantage of the available energy-assistance options and to do so in a timely manner. Don’t wait until the last possible minute for a helping hand that could be given now.”
Program eligibility is income based. To learn more about the energy assistance options available, visit https://dhs.maryland.gov/office-of-home-energy-programs/. Local Home Energy Program Office specialists can guide customers through the energy assistance application and answer questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.