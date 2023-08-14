GRANTSVILLE — Music at Penn Alps will finish its 2023 season with Neal Corwell on euphonium and Katherine Sincell-Corwell accompanying on piano on Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. in the Great Hall in Spruce Forest.
During his 42 years as a professional musician, Corwell has worked diligently to gain recognition for the euphonium as a solo instrument. He has presented over 1,100 solo recitals in his quest to introduce music lovers across the world to the beauty and technical capability of the euphonium. His recital at Penn Alps will feature a wide variety of music to include both new original works and arrangements of masterworks from years gone by. Corwell will also play guitar, piano and percussion. His piano accompanist for the evening will be his wife of 25 years, Kathryn Sincell-Corwell. She has accompanied him many times during their years together to include appearances overseas and all across the U.S.
Corwell retired in 2016 as a master sergeant from the U.S. Army Band in Washington D.C., Pershing’s Own. He first joined the Army Band in 1981, having won a position during his senior year as an undergraduate music major at Frostburg State University. He left the military and earned a doctoral degree in music, taught at two universities (Frostburg and Shepherd), traveled the country presenting many recitals and master classes and wrote dozens of new compositions and arrangements to showcase the euphonium and other instruments. He won another extremely competitive audition to rejoin Pershing’s Own in 2002 and served as the ceremonial band’s euphonium section leader, noncommissioned officer in charge of the Ceremonial Tuba-Euphonium Quartet and as bass trumpet player with The U.S. Army Band Herald Trumpets.
Sincell-Corwell, a native of Garrett County, has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Frostburg State University and Master of Arts degree in vocal music performance from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas. She has served on the faculty at both FSU and Hagerstown Community College and teaches private voice and piano lessons at her home in Clear Spring.
All music for the program was composed or arranged by Corwell.
Tickets may be bought at the door, in the Penn Alps Gift Shop or at https://www.musicatpennalps.org/tickets/. Anyone 19 and under is admitted for free. For more information, contact Joe McDaniel, president of Music at Penn Alps, at 443-414-3955.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.