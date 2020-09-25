MOUNT SAVAGE — Evergreen Heritage Center will hold its Autumn Festival Sept. 27 from 1 to 4 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public.
The family friendly festival will include tours of the newly restored Evergreen Barn, including its Living Off the Land Agricultural Museum, and tours of the newly updated six-bedroom Evergreen House Museum full of antiques and artifacts.
Visitors may also tour the gardens and greenhouses on the property.
Make and take events for families include pickling cucumbers and peppers and rag doll making for girls and boys.
All activities will observe social distancing with masks required for any indoor tours.
Tours of the house and barn will be conducted hourly. Donations will be accepted.
For more information, visit www.evergreenheritagecenter.org.
