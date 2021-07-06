MOUNT SAVAGE — Evergreen Heritage Center will host an open house for its Coal Miners Museum on July 11 from 1 to 4 p.m.
The event, which is free and open to the public, will feature the new museum in the former location of the Miners’ Mule Stable at Evergreen. Visitors will learn about how coal was mined for the family and by the coal companies. The building is the trailhead for a future 1-mile coal and nature trail as well as the first building completed of the former coal camp on the property.
Actress and author Ellen McDaniel-Weissler will portray Rebecca Boone, a pioneer woman in Appalachia and wife of Daniel Boone. “Visit with Rebecca, a heroine of history, and enjoy an interactive experience of stories and songs of life during her time and in Appalachian culture, said Dawn Hein, Experience Evergreen manager.
Make and take activities include strawberry jam and “The Rag Coat — The Use of Fabrics to Tell Stories” with artist Maggie Pratt. Participants will create a crazy quilt square in the style of the rag coat, using scrap fabric and notions.
Tours of the Farmhouse Museum and Agriculture Museum will be available or guests may visit the Evergreen Cupboard for gifts, desserts and drinks. For more information, contact 301-687-0664 or foundation@evergreenheritagecenter.org.
