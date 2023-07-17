MOUNT SAVAGE — Evergreen Heritage Center will celebrate its 240th birthday July 23 from 1 to 4 p.m. with a party offering fun for all ages.
Visitors can participate in ring toss games, make rag dolls to take home or learn traditional knot tying. The three museums include a 200-year-old farmhouse and barn and the recently restored 100-year-old coal mining camp where 65 men and boys lived and worked.
A new museum interactive exhibit funded in part by the Community Trust Foundation tells the story of farming at Evergreen and how it changed after the Civil War.
Jane Frasier reenactor Ellen McDaniel-Weissler will talk about local life 200 years ago. Visitors who come in costume can enter a costume judging contest with prizes.
Birthday cookies, cupcakes, ice cones and other goodies will be for sale. For more information, visit evergreenheritage on Facebook, www.evergreenheritagecenter.org or contact 301-687-0664 or foundation@evergreenheritagecenter.org.
