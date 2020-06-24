Evergreen modifies camp offerings

MOUNT SAVAGE — An interdisciplinary camp to be conducted at the Evergreen Heritage Center the week of July 27-31 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. will replace the initially offered camp series.
The new camp will include modules from the centers’ Art, Science, Grow it Cook it and Appalachian Adventure programs, all led by senior instructors. The camp will provide a safe environment in observance of the governor’s health guidance. This year, the camp will be available for students entering grades 3-9 and instructors will tailor activities to different age groups.
CAMP IN A BOX: These virtual camp kits will include five days of activities, with step-by-step instructions and supplies. In addition, campers will have access to a Google Classroom of videos and supplementary materials as well as phone time with instructors for questions and advice. Campers will also have the ability to correspond with other campers and to share their projects, comments and questions. There are four boxes available, all with different activities than those conducted in Evergreen Camp, so that these boxes may serve as additional weeks of a camp experience. Kits will be available by July 6.
• Art Camp in a Box (for grades 3-7)
• Science Camp in a Box (for grades 3-7)
• Outdoor Recreation Camp in a Box (for grades 3-7 and their families)
• Young Naturalists Camp in a Box (for grades 1-3)
Needs-based scholarships for children who qualify for USDA’s Free and Reduced Meal Program are also being offered. These are available for both Evergreen Adventure Camp and Camp in A Box.
For more information or to register call 301-687-0664 or visit the website www.evergreenheritagecenter.org.
