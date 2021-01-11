BEDFORD, Pa. — The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art has a new exhibition, titled Looking for That Moment, which will open Feb. 6 and run through May 1.
Featured artist Robert Bowden strives for lifelike color and detail. “Through the use of watercolors, he paints exactly the world that he sees,” said Morgan Young, SAMA-Bedford coordinator, in a news release. “Each composition is a tribute to the beauty that surrounds us every moment of every day. His appreciation for these details is evident and his skill communicates it effortlessly onto canvas.”
The art museum is in the historic Anderson House at 137 E. Pitt St. Hours of operation are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. All Centers for Disease Control and Prevention health and COVID-19 social distancing guidelines are in place. The museum is accessible to people with limited mobility. Donations allow the museum to continue providing free and low-cost educational services, cultural event programming and regional artistic exhibitions.
For more information, visit www.sama-art.org or call 814-589-3020.
