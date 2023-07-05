CUMBERLAND — For the last 18 summers, Allegany Magazine has been asking its readers to find the area’s “Faces of Summer.” And every year, the readers have responded.
“We have had kids on the beach, butterflies on noses, junior farmers, Navy Plebes, pigtail girls in fields of daisies and even pin-up models,” said Shane Riggs, managing editor of Allegany Magazine. “This is always a popular annual feature with our readers. And this year is no exception.”
Allegany Magazine’s choice for “Faces of Summer” 2023 belongs to Peyton Schartiger, 16, of Cumberland.
“This year, readers submitted more than 700 entries. And then we had to narrow that down to the final selections you will find in this issue. Among the 180 featured, we had our eye on five finalists and then the final photo our entire cover selection committee agreed on was that of Peyton Schartiger,” said Riggs.
“Peyton is 16, attends Allegany High School and lives in Rawlings with her parents, Matt and Cecilia Schartiger. But it was her aunt, Jonna Schartiger, and her aunt’s fiance, Cody Calp, who thought of our Faces of Summer contest when they first saw the photo of their niece lounging in the lavender fields near Deep Creek Lake.”
It’s also a photo taken by Karen Morgan of Karen Morgan Photography, who breaks her own record for the most photos picked for a cover by any single photographer in Allegany Magazine’s history. Karen Morgan’s work has now appeared on 26 covers.
Riggs recalled the first year Allegany Magazine asked for “Faces of Summer submissions. That was the first year of the magazine in 2006.
“Do you know the very first year we asked for ‘Faces of Summer’ photos, we only got three submissions? Three! I can even tell you who sent them,” he said. “The next year, we showcased just 11. Then we grew to 36. And this year, we are presenting 180. The readers send more and more in each year. It’s almost the entire editorial section of this month’s edition.”
In addition to the annual “Faces of Summer” reader submissions, C.J. Cangianelli offers tips on putting down the phone while still being social; Chef William Hand has foods that can be created with kids; Trish Morgan offers a feature on the Embassy Theatre; and Becky McClarran joins the list of regular contributors with the debut of a feature called ““Good People Doing Good Things.”
Allegany Magazine is a sister publication to the Times-News and is available by subscription or single copy.
