CUMBERLAND — For the eighth year in a row, Allegany Magazine has published a special edition that features the faces of the future. The August issue of the publication once again spotlights the “35 Under 35” concept, featuring 35 local people all under the age of 35 who make positive impacts on their communities.
“Back in 2015, we came up with a little idea for a concept edition — it was something we thought during the winter months of early 2015 might be something fun to try for that one year. We thought it might serve as the antithesis to that tired idea that Western Maryland is only a place retirees call home,” said Shane Riggs, managing editor of the monthly product and sister publication to the Cumberland Times-News. “We wanted to provide — by showing faces of productive positive younger people — that this region is not only surviving but thriving. Not only did this become one of our most popular issues that year but our readers all but demanded that we do it again. And so we did. And so we are.”
For the eighth year, Allegany Magazine — named Magazine of the Year by its parent company for the second time earlier this year — contacted nominees submitted by readers.
The edition chose Aryana Briner for the cover in a photo by Victoria Koerner. It is Koerner’s second cover with Allegany Magazine. Her first was in March 2016. It is Briner’s first appearance on the cover but not her first inclusion in the magazine.
“Aryana has been featured in fashion shoots with us in the past when she held various scholarship pageant titles,” said Riggs. “We actually had our eye on someone else for the cover and then Aryana competed in a national pageant and won. She is the first ever U.S. American Miss. This year was the first year for this particular pageant and Aryana — who has very strong ties to our area — is the first ever winner of the crown. We had already done the photo shoot with her when she won so it made the decision a no-brainer.”
The other faces from the community featured in the edition include Sadie Bennett, Brayden Blocher, Ashley Canfield Boyle, Ava Breigner, Sidda Brook, Ashon Cofield, Kathryn Collette, Sean Collette, Jace Courrier, Adam Duvall, Connor Eberly, Nathan Harris, James House, Cullen Jacob, Russell Ketterman, Amanda Lambert, Seth Loar, Todd Logsdon, Alex Looker, Wesley Mason, Steve Mullen, Nathaniel Peck, Emilia Porter, Taber Robinette, Makayla Siebert, Emma Shewbridge, Rashaan Shives, Ryan Shives, Bobby Smith, Kristen Smith, Ryan Smith, Brett Spiker, Conner Ward and Shawn Zimmerman.
Allegany Magazine is available by subscription or through single copy sales at 50 retail partners in Allegany, Garrett, Bedford and Mineral counties. Since 2015, Allegany Magazine has featured a total of 290 people from or in the community in the annual themed edition.
To subscribe, call 301-722-4608 or visit www.times-news.com/subscriptions.
