Faculty Artist Series will kick off online

FROSTBURG — Frostburg State University’s department of music will kick off the fall semester with a livestreamed Faculty Artist Series concert by pianist Jay DeWire on Sept. 13 at 3 p.m. The recital is free to view online. The link will be posted at www.frostburg.edu/concerts.
Titled “After Beethoven,” about the next generation of great composers that followed Beethoven, the concert will begin with “Rondo capriccioso, Op. 14” by Felix Mendelssohn. “Abegg Variations, Op. 1” by Robert Schumann, composed between 1829 and 1830, is believed to refer to Schumann’s fictitious friend Meta Abegg, whose surname Schumann used through a musical cryptogram as the motif for the piece. Another suggestion is Pauline von Abegg. Apparently, when he was 20 years old, Schumann met her and dedicated this work to her.
The demanding piece “Barcarolle, Op. 60” by Frederick Chopin was composed between 1845 and 1846, three years before his death. Based on the barcarolle rhythm and mood, it features a sweepingly romantic and slightly wistful tone.
After intermission, DeWire will perform “Sonetto 47 del Petrarca” by Franz Liszt and his “La leggierezza.”
The program ends with the “Fantasie in C Major, Op. 15 (D. 760),” known as the “Wanderer Fantasy,” a four-movement fantasy for solo piano composed by Franz Schubert in 1822. It is widely considered Schubert’s most technically demanding composition for the piano. Schubert himself said “the devil may play it,” in reference to his own inability to do so properly.
DeWire has performed across the United States as a soloist, collaborator and member of the West Shore Piano Trio. Highlights include two performances as a soloist with the Prince George’s Philharmonic and concerts in Chautauqua, Los Angeles and New Mexico with the West Shore Piano Trio. He has appeared in several competitions, received an honorable mention at the Washington, D.C., Beethoven Competition and was a finalist in the American Musicological Society (Mid-Atlantic Chapter) Writing Competition. DeWire has also received numerous prizes, including the Brander Wyatt Morrison Prize and a Dean of Faculty Fellowship at the University of Virginia. He teaches piano and history at FSU.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, musical performances before live audiences will not be held until conditions warrant. However, the department of music is planning a series of online presentations.For more information, call 301-687-4109.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.