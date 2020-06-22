‘Fair Food Takeout’ set at Mineral County Fairgrounds
FORT ASHBY, W.Va. — A “Fair Food Takeout” event is planned Thursday through Sunday at the Mineral County Fairgrounds in Fort Ashby.
Officials canceled the annual Mineral County Fair, which was set to run June 16-20, due to ongoing coronavirus crowd restrictions.
The event will feature traditional fair food, including cotton candy, funnel cakes, candy and caramel apples, Italian sausage sandwiches and fresh-squeezed lemonade.
Hours will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event benefits the Fort Ashby Volunteer Fire Company. For additional information, visit the fair’s Facebook page or call 304-298-3712.
