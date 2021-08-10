BARTON — The 44th Fairgrieve reunion was held at the Meadow Pavilion with 51 people attending.
Bill Martin gave the blessing remembering those who died during the year, including Jean Ann Fairgrieve Moore, Dawn Fairgrieve Wagner Chomik and Gary Logue, husband of Cathy Fairgrieve Logue.
The grill was manned by Glenn Miller and Bill Martin. The 50/50 raffle was won by Richard Fairgrieve, who donated the money back to the reunion. Door prizes were won by Jeremiah Fairgrieve and Alyssa Taylor. Renee Fairgrieve Taylor conducted the auction.
Games were played. Kayden Vega got the initial break on the pinata and Matthew Fairgrieve finished it off. The egg tosses were won by the Ginger Lanthorn/Tori Lannon team and the Jeremiah/Sadee Fairgrieve team.
The Mary Fairgrieve family had the most people attending with nine. The oldest person attending was Milton “Bob” Fairgrieve at 85 and the youngest was Nash O’Neal, 5-month old son of Ty and Victoria Fairgrieve O’Neal. Richard Fairgrieve traveled the farthest from Jetersville, Virginia, near Richmond.
Dale, Jeremiah, Susan and Renee assisted with setup and cleanup.
The 45th reunion will be held at the same site Aug. 6, 2022. Contact Bonnie Miller at 301-463-6756 for information or ideas for next year.
