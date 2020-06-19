CUMBERLAND — The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal has been made aware of a fictitious online poster circulating on various social media accounts, referencing Independence Day celebrations and social distancing.
The author states that Gov. Larry Hogan has issued a directive on a specific way to handle sparklers as well as a limited time celebrating outdoors. The poster was produced without the authority of the Governor’s Office or the Office of the State Fire Marshal. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for social distancing, many applicants have elected to not hold outdoor displays; however, residents are permitted to use legal fireworks in approved areas. Fireworks are prohibited in Baltimore City, Montgomery, Prince George’s, Harford and Howard counties as well as Ocean City.
The Office of the State Fire Marshal is the lead agency on the regulation of explosives and fireworks in Maryland, and its duties include the issuance and renewal of licenses of firework shooters, explosive blasters, explosive manufacturing and explosive sales throughout Maryland. The agency is responsible for issuing a permit for fireworks display once the applicant has met specific criteria. The Office of the State Fire Marshal will process any application which it receives and will grant approval upon meeting guidelines. Check the Maryland State Fire Marshal website at www.firemarshal.mdsp.org for listed public fireworks displays throughout the state.
When using commercial fireworks, purchase them in the location where you intend to discharge them. Check with the local municipality to determine what fireworks are considered legal for use in that area.
Read and follow label warnings and instructions.
Do not allow small children to use fireworks.
Do not consume alcoholic beverages while using fireworks.
Have a bucket of water or hose available.
Fully extinguish remains of fireworks in water before disposal.
