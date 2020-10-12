FROSTBURG — The annual Fall Arts Walk celebration in Frostburg will occur from Oct. 14-18.
The Arts Walk will look a little different this year in order to respect COVID-19 restrictions while celebrating the arts.
The Fall Arts Walk is a blend of both virtual and in-person activities. For those who aren’t comfortable venturing downtown, virtual gallery tours, artist demonstrations and music performances will stream on FrostburgFirst’s social media, while featured artists and participating businesses will share updates on inventory and specials.
FrostburgFirst offers several opportunities to participate for free.
Artists who want to make their mark downtown with a temporary public art project can take part in FrostburgFirst’s Sidewalk Chalk Mural Contest.
Artists will be provided with the chalk and the sidewalk to bring their art to life. Children and families are welcome.
Participants will be entered into a contest on FrostburgFirst social media with a grand prize of $100 and additional prizes of cash and gift certificates to downtown Frostburg businesses.
Any questions, call 301-689-6900. Follow @FrostburgFirst on Facebook and Instagram for more details.
Artists can download a registration form at https://www.downtownfrostburg.com/arts-walk-2/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.