Fall Mission of Mercy dental clinic canceled

CUMBERLAND — The 2020 Western Maryland Mission of Mercy free dental clinic scheduled in the fall at the Allegany County Fairgrounds has been canceled pending new nationwide mobile dental clinic guidelines to address transmission of the coronavirus.
MOM organizers, including local dentists, longtime volunteers and staff from the County United Way and AHEC West, collectively made the decision to cancel the Oct. 23-24 clinic after consultation with Maryland State Dental Association and other state and federal agencies and organizations. Currently scheduled MOM dental clinics in over 30 states remain on hold due to the potential risk of COVID-19 infection.
“As difficult as it is to have to cancel the clinic, the committee’s biggest concern is the safety of the patients and volunteers,” said chairpersons Catie Wampole and Dorian Birkholz.
In a report providing guidance on preparing workplaces for the COVID-19 spread, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration placed dental health care workers in the “very high” exposure risk category of transmission. Dentists are adopting new guidelines to lower risk of transmission during routine procedures such as wearing N95 masks, face shields, having patients prerinse and delivering care in single-patient rooms. A MOM clinic featuring more than 100 people in close quarters would be especially hazardous.
Since 2010, nearly 3,000 area residents have received more than $3 million in free dental care through these clinics. The most recent MOM, in 2018, served 336 patients, providing donated dental and related health services valued at $361,678. The clinic provided 1,818 treatment procedures, including 607 tooth extractions, 253 restorative procedures and 119 hygiene treatments.
The 2018 Western Maryland MOM featured 163 professional volunteers and 303 general volunteers.
Western Maryland MOM organizers are working to develop alternative options for low-income area residents in need of urgent dental care. Updates will be posted on the Western Maryland MOM Facebook page.
