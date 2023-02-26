CUMBERLAND — The Allegany Farmers Market Association is seeking farm and craft vendors for the 2023 season. From April through October, the association hosts four farmers markets throughout Allegany County. Applications are available at alleganyfarmersmarkets.com and are due by March 15.
After decades downtown on Baltimore Street, the Thursday market prepares for relocation to Canal Place with an opening on April 27 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The new location is situated along the Canal Place stage accessible via the Howard Street entrance to Canal Place. The new venue offers easier access to parking and restroom facilities.
The Frostburg Farmers Market will open May 19 near City Place at 14 S. Water St.
The remaining Cumberland markets are returning to the same time and place and begin June 10. Customers can access the Saturday market in the parking lot near the Western Maryland Railway Station at 13 Canal St. The Monday market from 2 to 5 p.m. returns to Allegany College of Maryland beginning June 12. A full list of the markets and their start dates is available at alleganyfarmersmarkets.com.
The Allegany Farmers Market Association was founded over 30 years ago and continues to grow. Members pay a single fee for access to all four markets. The board of directors welcomes applications from craft and farm producers, including vegetables, fruits, meats, eggs, honey, maple syrup, baked goods, potted plants, soaps/lotions, cut/dried flowers, crafts/candles/jewelry and other applicable items.
Sponsors and musicians are welcome to apply to participate in the 2023 farmers market Season. The Allegany Farmers Market Association works with local and state agencies to support community wellness and food access. The association works with community sponsors to help expand the reach and impact of these programs. Musicians can visit www.alleganyfarmersmarkets.com or contact alleganycountyfarmersmarkets@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.