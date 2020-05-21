CUMBERLAND — The COVID-19 pandemic has left food banks under pressure to meet the rising demand of hungry families and individuals.
To assist in efforts to feed the hungry, Maryland Farm Bureau and the Maryland Food Bank have partnered to launch the #HungerHeroes campaign.
The goal is to raise awareness of the work that the food bank is doing to help struggling families and to strengthen the connection between food and agriculture.
The farm bureau has set a goal to raise $10,000 and collect 10,000 pounds of food donations.
A “Hunger Hero” digital badge will be awarded to individuals, organizations and businesses that make a donation of at least $1,000.
“Our farmers have been actively engaged in the effort to feed hungry and struggling families in Maryland during the coronavirus pandemic,” said Maryland Farm Bureau President Wayne Stafford. “We’re glad to be officially partnering with the Maryland Food Bank to collect donations to fight the current hunger crisis.”
Visit www.mdfarmbureau.com/HungerHeroes to make a donation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.