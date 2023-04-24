CUMBERLAND — The Allegany Farmers Market Association will open its season April 27 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in its new location at Canal Place.
From April through October, the association hosts four farmers markets throughout Allegany County. Information about all four markets is available at alleganyfarmersmarkets.com.
After decades downtown on Baltimore Street, the Thursday market is situated at the Canal Place stage and surrounding courtyards and is accessible via the Howard Street entrance to Canal Place. The new venue will offer customers easier access to parking and restroom facilities as well as access to the lawn for activities and enjoyment.
The Thursday market relocation comes as part of the downtown revitalization and historic preservation efforts. Representatives of the city and the consulting firm hired to support preservation will be in attendance at the May 4 market to receive public comment. Contact Ruth Davis–Rogers, historic preservation planner, at 301-759-6431 or ruth.davis-rogers@cumberlandmd.gov for more information.
Live acoustic music will be featured with the support of the Downtown Development Commission in conjunction with the Levitt AMP Music series supported by the Allegany Arts Council. Opening day music will feature the Frankfort Middle School Teal Steel band.
The Frostburg farmers market will reopen May 19 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. near City Place at 14 S. Water St.
The remaining Cumberland markets are returning to the same time and place and begin June 10. Customers can access the Saturday market in the parking lot near the Western Maryland Scenic Railway Station at 13 Canal St. The Monday market from 2 to 5 p.m. returns to Allegany College of Maryland beginning June 12.
The Allegany Farmers Market Association was founded over 30 years ago and continues to grow. Market vendors represent craft and farm producers from throughout the region, including vegetables, fruits, meats, eggs, honey, maple syrup, baked goods, potted plants, soaps/lotions, cut/dried flowers, crafts/candles/jewelry and other local and handmade goods.
Sponsors and community organizations are welcome to apply to participate in the farmers market season. The Allegany Farmers Market Association works with local and state agencies to support community wellness and food access. To learn more, contact alleganycountyfarmersmarkets@gmail.com.
