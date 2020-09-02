CUMBERLAND — U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Food Box Program has distributed more than 75 million food boxes in support of American farmers and families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Up to $1 billion will be added to the program while the economy continues to recover.
“The delivery of 75 million food boxes has helped an incredible number of Americans in need,” said Perdue.
“I couldn’t be prouder of the great job done by the food box program staff and the many farmers, distributors and nonprofits that helped to get this program off the ground for the American people.
“Each of these milestones is marked by pride and has required hours of hard work and dedication from USDA employees, farmers, ranchers, distributors and the brave volunteers of countless nonprofits going the last mile to reach Americans in need,” said Perdue. “We are well into the second round of deliveries and we’re working harder than ever to continue to build on the success of the program.”
USDA intends to extend current contractors who desire to continue to deliver food boxes through Sept. 18.
USDA will issue additional agreements in the near future, with subsequent contracts to deliver food boxes the remainder of September and through Oct. 31.
