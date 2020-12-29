Farmers given COVID relief
CUMBERLAND — At the direction of Gov. Larry Hogan, the Maryland Departments of Agriculture and Natural Resources have provided more than $9 million in COVID-19 relief funding to farmers, water workers and producers.
The funding is part of more than $600 million in emergency economic relief that the state has announced during the COVID-19 pandemic. MDA granted nearly $5 million to farmers impacted by the pandemic. DNR has dedicated $3 million for direct payments to aquaculture and seafood processing operations whose 2020 revenue has suffered a loss of greater than 35% due to COVID-19 plus $1 million to fund seafood marketing and business support for individuals in the seafood industry.
Visit MDA and DNR online for information on the agencies’ response to COVID-19.
