CUMBERLAND — U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin have announced nearly $9 million in federal funding for projects across the Western Maryland region, ranging from infrastructure improvements to economic development. Overall, the senators secured over $104 million in federal dollars for Maryland in the omnibus bill.
Funding secured by the senators includes $975,000 for Garrett Trails to help complete the Meadow Mountain Trail, which is the portion of the Eastern Continental Divide Loop plan that runs from Deep Creek Lake State Park to Grantsville. The project will provide safe paths through public land and increase tourism to Garrett County.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will receive $390,000 to complete its environmental review process for the reconstruction and rewatering of 1.2 miles of the historic Chesapeake and Ohio Canal terminus in Cumberland.
The Garrett County Commission was awarded $704,000 for the replacement of an aging ductile iron water main line with new, corrosion-resistant PVC material in Gorman to serve 147 households.
