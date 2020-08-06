MAYSVILLE, W.Va. — The Grant County Public Service District will receive a $3.6 million loan and $75,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide public water and limited fire protection service to new customers.
The project involves installing 72,235 linear feet of water lines to serve 45 customers in the Knobley Road area and 26 customers in the Eston Carr Buckbee-Hollow area.
The USDA is investing more than $14 million to modernize critical drinking water and wastewater infrastructure in six rural West Virginia communities. This is part of a national announcement where USDA is investing $462 million to benefit 467,000 residents in 44 states.
“Upgrading the infrastructure that delivers safe drinking water and modern wastewater management facilities will improve public health and drive economic development in our small cities and towns,” Rural Development State Director Kris Warner said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.