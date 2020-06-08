CUMBERLAND — In partnership with a growing list of regional food banks and pantries, Future Harvest is addressing food shortages while aiding small- to mid-scale farmers through its “Feed The Need” Fund.
The campaign expects to raise more than $15,000 for the region’s farmers who are rising to the occasion to feed and sustain the region with fresh, healthy and local food.
“One of the many things we are quickly learning from the COVID-19 pandemic is how vulnerable our regional food supply chain is. All across the nation, as well as right here in our Chesapeake region communities, we see empty grocery shelves, ag producers losing their wholesale revenues, closed restaurants and the shut-down of some farmers markets,” said Future Harvest Executive Director Dena Liebman. “Consumers and local food banks and pantries are turning to farmers now more than ever in search of healthy and nutritious food.”
Donations at the Maryland Food Bank are down 90% although the need among its partners has increased 50% to 70%. We are projected to spend $12 million in the first 90 days of this pandemic to try and meet this increased need for food,” said Amy Crawley, farm-to-food coordinator at the Maryland Food Bank.
The Feed the Need Fund offers mini-grants ranging from $500 to $5,000 for farmers to facilitate such activities as sliding scale community supported agriculture shares and home delivery systems.
“We recognize the incredibly important role that our farmers play when times are good, and especially now, when times are rough,” said Leibman.
“Whether they are in the cities, the suburbs or rural areas, our farmers are resilient. They are rising to the occasion to feed and sustain the region with fresh, healthy and local food. They are our second line of defense; they are the heroes and ‘sheroes’ we champion. We must support them now as they feed our communities.”
For more information and to contribute to the Feed the Need Fund, visit www.futureharvestcasa.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.