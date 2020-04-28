OAKLAND — Fentanyl-contaminated drugs are becoming an increasing problem in Garrett County. The Garrett County Health Department has launched a campaign, Fentanyl Fast Facts, to help educate the public about the dangers of fentanyl along with treatments and harm reduction strategies that are offered for opioid addiction and overdoses.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is over 50 times more powerful than heroin. It is often mixed with heroin or cocaine and can even be pressed into counterfeit pills. Because of this, people are unaware they are even ingesting fentanyl.
The Behavioral Health Division is available to provide medication assisted therapy, cognitive behavioral therapy and other resources to combat substance use disorder.
An Overdose Response Program provides free training and Narcan, a medication used to reverse a fentanyl overdose. To register, call the Overdose Response Program coordinator at 301-334-7724. For behavioral health services, call 301-334-7670.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.