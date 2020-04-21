DR. WALLACE: I’m 18 and engaged to be married to a wonderful guy who is 23. He alternates between treating me like a lady and treating me like a queen. Either way, I’ll admit I am super fond on him, and he truly makes me feel great whenever I’m with him!
We haven’t set a date yet for our nuptials, but we would like to get married next year, especially since we probably won’t be able to have a large wedding for the remainder of 2020 due to COVID-19 anyway. Weddings take so long to plan and book in advance, so we are thinking of getting married in 2021, once things get better in terms of social gatherings. I’ve told my fiance everything about my family. He has met my parents, sisters, grandparents, aunts and uncles.
My concern is that my fiance has told me nothing about his family. He’s pretty uncomfortable discussing this topic and has said that it is no concern of mine since he is not too proud of them, whatever that means. All of my close friends and family members are telling me not to marry him until he opens up about his family history. It has me wondering, why is he so secretive? He won’t even tell me where he was born. I’ve asked him what nationality he is, and he always says “human race.” I’m concerned about all of this, and now I am having my first few creeping thoughts and doubts about marrying him.
I’m really in the middle of a big conundrum because he is so wonderful with me 99% of the time, but this 1% issue about his family background now has me shaky about moving forward with the marriage. Fortunately, I now have a great excuse not to rush into anything. In fact, one of my girlfriends, who works with a wedding planning company, has told me that their whole industry is in chaos these days and that it will take a long time for things to get back on track. She thinks it may take at least four or five more months to get anything booked again, and even then, there will be a huge backlog of couples who want to have big weddings.
So, Dr. Wallace, should I worry about my beau’s family background or just let that topic go? Please remember he is a wonderful guy who treats me better than anyone I know! Even my close girlfriends notice how devoted to me he is. — Bride To Be or Not To Be?
BRIDE TO BE OR NOT TO BE: I do feel strongly that there should be no secrets in a marriage. You absolutely have the right to know about the family background of the man that may be your future children’s father. Rather than calling off all the wedding plans, give him an opportunity to warm up to finally discussing this matter with you.
Tell him you will not judge him by who his family is or what they may have done in the past. As long as he does not have any truly hideous skeletons in his closet, then you should not look down upon him for circumstances and/or past actions that are or have been out of this control.
One good way to try to do this would be to ask him to put himself in your place. Have him imagine the circumstances were reversed and that you knew all about his family, but he knew nothing about yours.
Finally, let him know that you are in no rush to push him to open up immediately, but that you would truly appreciate him doing so when he is ready. Hopefully, this will put the two of you on a path toward open, honest dialogue, which is one of the true hallmarks of a successful relationship and a great marriage.
DR. WALLACE: I’m a 17-year-old girl, and now that I’m at home with my family all day due to the virus quarantine, I’m watching more movies at night with my two older brothers. Watching the movies they select makes me very concerned about the quality of movies being produced these days. I’m no prude, and I welcome films that shake up our social consciousness, but I strongly protest films that deal with sex and violence in ways that dramatize unbelievable horror and terror.
What can I do to protest against these types of movies? They are gross and disturbing. — No Fan of Violence, via email
NO FAN OF VIOLENCE: The best form of protest is economic boycott. As long as moviemakers make money serving up the types of movies that you deem to be trashy, they will continue to do so.
You do have some power, however. Simply refuse to watch offensive films, and encourage your friends and family members to join in your protest. If they won’t, then simply stop watching, and find another film or activity that fits with your mindset, moral standards and temperament.
In a free society, the masses drive the marketplace. Don’t patronize events or businesses that you don’t share values with. Instead, patronize those events and businesses that you have respect for. It’s as simple as that.
DR. WALLACE: My boyfriend and I are both 19 and graduated from high school last year. We have been going together for over three years and are planning to get married. We both love each other very much, and there is little doubt in our minds that we could make it as a happy husband and wife living together in wedded bliss.
But we do have one disagreement. He wants us to go to Las Vegas to get married, once the city opens back up for business — and he would prefer that we not tell anyone about our plans in advance. After the ceremony, he wants me to return home and live with my parents, and he will live with his. We both have jobs, and he wants us to save money to buy a house and then, in a year, announce to our families and the world that we are “an old married couple.”
I don’t like this idea, but I do love my guy with all my heart and soul, and I want to spend the rest my life with him. I want to make him happy, but in my gut, I don’t feel his plan would be the best course of action. The good news is that in these days of COVID-19, we are not planning our “road trip” anytime soon. Please give me your opinion on how you would suggest we proceed, given our situation. — Ready To Get Hitched, via email
READY TO GET HITCHED: One of the main functions of a wedding ceremony is to announce to the world that the bride and groom are united as one family and are ready to face life’s challenges as a family unit. It should be a wonderful, happy experience, filled with joy and love, and shared with family and friends.
Therefore, my suggestion is that you don’t elope. I see no reason to get married in secret and then hide the fact by living with your respective parents. Use this unique time of social distancing to distance yourself from this idea. Once the time is right for the two of you to have a wedding that includes your family and friends, I trust you will enjoy that day much more than a day you married in stealth.
DR. WALLACE: I believe the time in my life has finally arrived where I am ready to get going on an exercise kick. I’m going out of my mind in self-quarantine at home! I’d like to start up by either jogging or walking briskly. Which do you recommend to get me going at first, and why? — Stricken With Cabin Fever, via email
STRICKEN WITH CABIN FEVER: My research on this topic over the years has indicated that brisk walking gives you virtually the same kind of benefits as jogging, but it just takes a little longer to achieve them. Furthermore, brisk walking has some distinct advantages. Walking briskly burns about 300 calories per hour, which builds endurance in a very similar way that you would via jogging. Brisk walking tones muscles — especially the legs, hips and buttocks. In addition, brisk walking is virtually injury-free, especially compared with jogging or running.
I must admit that I might be a bit prejudiced regarding brisk walking, as it is my personal favorite form of aerobic exercise. I have been known to walk up to 4 miles every morning, even when I’m away from home!
Dr. Robert Wallace welcomes questions from readers. Although he is unable to reply to all of them individually, he will answer as many as possible in this column. Email him at rwallace@thegreatestgift.com. To find out more about Dr. Robert Wallace and read features by other Creators Syndicate writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators Syndicate website at www.creators.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.